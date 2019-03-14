Prudential PLC Buys 493,402 Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Chaparral Energy worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of CHAP opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

