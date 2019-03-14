Prudential (PRU) Given a GBX 1,558 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,558 ($20.36) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,063 ($26.96) price objective (down from GBX 2,104 ($27.49)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,096.62 ($27.40).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,587 ($20.74) on Thursday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In other Prudential news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($18.27) per share, for a total transaction of £13,980 ($18,267.35). Insiders have acquired 1,038 shares of company stock worth $1,454,404 over the last quarter.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

