PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,005 AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in AtriCure by 78.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 54.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $185,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,566. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

