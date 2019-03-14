PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 278 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 31,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $315.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.75.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.73. 1,392,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,296. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,226,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

