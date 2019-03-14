PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 310 Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10,408.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 367,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 364,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,720,000 after purchasing an additional 106,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 95,556 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 56,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.14. 5,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,423. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $151.35.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

