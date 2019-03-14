Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) VP Sells $136,760.70 in Stock

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) VP Neil Lerner sold 9,057 shares of Psychemedics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $136,760.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $220,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 14,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,936. Psychemedics Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Psychemedics in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Psychemedics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Psychemedics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 64,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Psychemedics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Psychemedics by 10.9% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

