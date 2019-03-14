Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.51% of Purple Innovation worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 347.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $303.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/purple-innovation-inc-prpl-shares-bought-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of products to improve how people sleep, sit, and stand. It offers mattresses, cushions, pillows, and other comfort products using its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony M. Pearce in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.