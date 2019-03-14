PutinCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $102,139.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $102,139.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006372 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026262 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014635 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00153670 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002435 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024459 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 650,881,319 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

