Q BioMed (QBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Q BioMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.75 to $1.85 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of QBIO opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical agent for the treatment of pain associated with metastatic bone cancer.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q BioMed (QBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.