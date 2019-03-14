Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Issued By KeyCorp (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note issued on Sunday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $146.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $61,460,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 89,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Kresge Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,799,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $438,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,397 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total transaction of $759,882.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,693. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

