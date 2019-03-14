Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cimarex Energy Co Issued By Capital One Financial (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XEC. Williams Capital set a $129.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

In other news, Director Michael J/Co Sullivan sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $104,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 948.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

