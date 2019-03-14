Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NYSE:CLR opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 883,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,328,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $347,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after purchasing an additional 185,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $52,621,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 31.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,225,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,677,000 after purchasing an additional 290,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257,350 shares in the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.