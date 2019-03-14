Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Neon Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Analyst (NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Neon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Neon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Neon Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

