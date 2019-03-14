Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Lifted by Analyst (OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OXFD opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.36. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,922.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $431,450. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 63,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,557,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

