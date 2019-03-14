Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for CBS Co. (CBS) Issued By Imperial Capital

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for CBS in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the media conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for CBS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CBS from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens raised CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBS in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

CBS opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. CBS has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CBS by 31.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,802,753 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,689 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in CBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,357,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CBS by 77.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,988,800 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in CBS by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 672,427 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in CBS in the third quarter valued at about $30,851,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBS news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.