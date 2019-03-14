Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Cut by KeyCorp

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFIX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.37. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,587,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $475,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,460. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

