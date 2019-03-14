QS Investors LLC Has $21.11 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,091 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.14. 26,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,490. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

