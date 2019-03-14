QS Investors LLC Sells 101,246 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $63,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,306. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “QS Investors LLC Sells 101,246 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/qs-investors-llc-sells-101246-shares-of-vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb.html.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.