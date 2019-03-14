Qtum Reaches One Day Volume of $2.08 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $226.44 million and $2.08 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00064561 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Liqui, DragonEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002830 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018509 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,323,720 coins and its circulating supply is 89,323,720 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Crex24, ABCC, HitBTC, CoinEx, DragonEX, Bleutrade, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Bibox, Liqui, Bittrex, LBank, HBUS, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Exrates, Coinone, BitForex, Huobi, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinsuper, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Poloniex, EXX, Liquid, BigONE, Bitbns, Coinrail, Ovis, OKEx, DigiFinex, Allcoin, BCEX, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.