QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,040,694 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 15th total of 37,103,907 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,302,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 351,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after purchasing an additional 179,455 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 219,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

