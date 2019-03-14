Qualys Inc (QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Qualys reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,939.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,413.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,979,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 906,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $84.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.55. Qualys has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.