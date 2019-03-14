Quilter (QLT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 145 ($1.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

QLT has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective (down previously from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Quilter alerts:

LON:QLT opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Thursday.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.