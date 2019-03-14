Radware (RDWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.86. Radware has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $378,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

