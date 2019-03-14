Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 14,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,107.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,690.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $796.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/rampart-investment-management-company-llc-reduces-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.