Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 13,542 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,695,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 17,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $129,830,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,453,336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $280,588,000 after buying an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,161 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $114.50 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $87.08 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $850.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 13,542 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/rampart-investment-management-company-llc-sells-13542-shares-of-microsoft-co-msft.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.