Range Resources (RRC) Trading 2.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.65. 3,405,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,792,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Specifically, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 3,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Range Resources by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

