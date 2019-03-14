Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Insider Sells $393,857.90 in Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $393,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RPD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,172. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.18. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after purchasing an additional 190,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after purchasing an additional 190,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,567,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,076.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

