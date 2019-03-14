Rapid7 (RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of RPD opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $689,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,955 shares of company stock worth $7,945,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $1,827,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

