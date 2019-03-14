Rare Infrastructure Ltd Boosts Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 0.1% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Southern by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Southern by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 77,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,955,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Southern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.94. 1,395,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,433. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $952,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,193 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

