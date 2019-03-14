Rare Infrastructure Ltd Buys 141 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

PNW traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.82. 137,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 931 shares in the company, valued at $87,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce J. Nordstrom sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $315,266.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $3,906,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

