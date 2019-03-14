Rare Infrastructure Ltd Has $88.08 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276,819 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 6.7% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of American Electric Power worth $88,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Electric Power by 7,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,970,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in American Electric Power by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,681,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,496,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,683,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,120,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.72. 838,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

