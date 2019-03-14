Rational Ag (RAA) Receives €573.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €573.25 ($666.57).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAA shares. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC set a €643.00 ($747.67) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €570.00 ($662.79) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of RAA stock opened at €564.50 ($656.40) on Monday. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

