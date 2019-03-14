Rational (RAA) PT Set at €565.00 by Baader Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €565.00 ($656.98) target price from Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. HSBC set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €570.00 ($662.79) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €577.22 ($671.19).

RAA stock traded down €4.00 ($4.65) during trading on Thursday, hitting €560.00 ($651.16). 3,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

