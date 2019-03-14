Raymond James & Associates Sells 154,962 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,389 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,764,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,239,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,872,000 after purchasing an additional 422,983 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

