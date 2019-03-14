Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,653,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,982,000 after buying an additional 1,626,470 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $38.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-cuts-position-in-ishares-msci-eurozone-etf-ezu.html.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.