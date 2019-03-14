Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

BMV:VOOV opened at $109.07 on Thursday. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $116.72.

