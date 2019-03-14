Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,098.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

