Rcoin (RCN) Trading 1.3% Lower Today

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Rcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rcoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018825 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Rcoin Coin Profile

Rcoin (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token. Rcoin’s official website is www.rcoineu.com.

Rcoin Coin Trading

Rcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.