Realogy (RLGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 669061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 76,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

