Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,630 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.39. 12,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,027. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

