REBL (REBL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $62.00

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, REBL has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One REBL token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). REBL has a total market cap of $641,837.00 and $62.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00382367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.01687942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00234324 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004821 BTC.

REBL Profile

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,795,816 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin.

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

