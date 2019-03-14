Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Noodles & Co (NDLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS):

3/13/2019 – Noodles & Co was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2019 – Noodles & Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

3/5/2019 – Noodles & Co was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

2/22/2019 – Noodles & Co was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Noodles & Co was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2019 – Noodles & Co was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NDLS opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.08. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 280,164 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 858.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

