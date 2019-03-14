Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will report ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Recro Pharma posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.58% and a negative net margin of 103.07%.

REPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Recro Pharma by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Recro Pharma by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Recro Pharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Recro Pharma by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 131,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

