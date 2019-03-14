Redfin Corp (RDFN) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,608,970 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 15th total of 20,789,365 shares. Currently, 28.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,658,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 25,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,405.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,412,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 1,710 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,302 shares in the company, valued at $311,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,850 shares of company stock worth $947,438 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 17.4% in the third quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $107,820,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.84. Redfin has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.74.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

