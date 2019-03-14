Regal Petroleum (RPT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Regal Petroleum PLC (LON:RPT) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.60 ($0.61). Approximately 253,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 370,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.85 ($0.65).

Regal Petroleum Company Profile (LON:RPT)

Regal Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. It owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in north-eastern comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field.

