Regency Centers (REG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Regency’s better-than-expected NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) per share reflect growth in revenues. The company’s premium quality portfolio of shopping centers, located in strong trade areas, which are characterized with higher spending power, enables it to attract top grocers and retailers. Regency has a considerable experience in the retail real estate industry and has developed several retail real estate projects over the years. Its focus on building a premium portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, which are usually necessity driven, augurs well. Regency has resorted to dispositions, reinvesting the proceeds in value accretive developments and acquisitions with superior growth prospects. But, recent efforts of online retailers to penetrate deeper into the grocery business is a concern. Geographic concentration of assets adds to its woes. Also, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past three months.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REG. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Shares of REG opened at $65.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $277.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,621 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $168,451.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $262,911.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,641.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,966. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 170.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,944,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,777,000 after buying an additional 6,896,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 828.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,656,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,822,000 after buying an additional 2,370,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $88,314,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,102,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after buying an additional 1,354,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,535,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,372,000 after buying an additional 1,163,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

