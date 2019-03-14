Remme Tops One Day Trading Volume of $280,850.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kuna, IDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $280,850.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Remme

Remme is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

