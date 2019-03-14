Renasant (RNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNST. TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.24. Renasant has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $16,406,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 297,791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 416.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 197,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 113,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.