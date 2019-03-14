Repligen Co. (RGEN) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. CL King raised Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $131,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,768 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

