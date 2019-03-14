Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.